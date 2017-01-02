Guns reported stolen from vehicles in separate cases - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Guns reported stolen from vehicles in separate cases

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police are investigating separate incidents in which firearms were taken from vehicles.

In one incident, Jonesboro police were called to the 3800-block of Raider Rd. on Saturday in reference to a stolen Rock Island 1911 9mm pistol.

The victim said he noticed the gun missing on Dec. 26 and waited to report the incident to make sure he hadn't left it somewhere else.

According to the report, the officer didn't find any signs of forced entry into the vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, police took a separate report at the 300-block of Greenmeadow Lane.

The victim reported his vehicle had been broken into around Dec. 15 and took two guns.

The guns stolen were a Springfield 9mm pistol and a Ruger LCP .380, police said.

The victim said he didn't know the guns were missing until Saturday.

Again, police found no signs of forced entry into the victim's vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested in either case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:32:22 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:46:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, one motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, a motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

  • New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:30:13 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:45:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

  • Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:13:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:31:10 GMT
    Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly