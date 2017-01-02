Guns reported stolen from vehicles in separate cases

Police are investigating separate incidents in which firearms were taken from vehicles.

In one incident, Jonesboro police were called to the 3800-block of Raider Rd. on Saturday in reference to a stolen Rock Island 1911 9mm pistol.

The victim said he noticed the gun missing on Dec. 26 and waited to report the incident to make sure he hadn't left it somewhere else.

According to the report, the officer didn't find any signs of forced entry into the vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, police took a separate report at the 300-block of Greenmeadow Lane.

The victim reported his vehicle had been broken into around Dec. 15 and took two guns.

The guns stolen were a Springfield 9mm pistol and a Ruger LCP .380, police said.

The victim said he didn't know the guns were missing until Saturday.

Again, police found no signs of forced entry into the victim's vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested in either case.

