Residents react to Region 8 woman on 'The Bachelor'

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

On Monday night, a Region 8 woman made her debut on the long-running show "The Bachelor."

Several months ago, Raven Gates, a Hoxie resident was spotted with this season's bachelor, Nick Viall. 

According to several residents, the news of Gates and her newfound fame spread throughout the town. 

"Right across from her dad's shop were a street load of limousines," said Laury McGinty.  "One of the cars did happen to have 'The Bachelor" written on the side of it."

Many people said they knew Gates and would be rooting for her.

"She is really sweet, with that big beautiful smile," said McGinty.  "I wish all of the ladies good luck, but especially her."

Several people said they hoped her fame would also bring some attention to the small town. 

