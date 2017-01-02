Gyms see more clients during January

Many gyms in Region 8 are seeing more members at the beginning of the new year.

"There's definitely been an increase in foot traffic, a lot of new sign-ups today," said Aaron Headley, personal training manager for 10 Fitness. "There's been people check in who haven't checked in in 90 days."

Headley said despite the increase, they usually see a drop in the next few months.

He says the gym tries to keep people accountable throughout the year, so they will continue using their membership.

Some simply stop showing up because they are busy. But for many, he said it is the lack of weight loss.

"Eighty percent of the people want to come in and lose a little bit of extra weight that they've gained during the holidays," he said. "If you are just going to come in and hop on the treadmill, you're probably not going to lose that weight."

Headley says the key to weight loss is mixing up your workout and strength training.

