IRS request to file taxes early for your safety

With the new upcoming tax season, some people have recently gotten calls that they owe the IRS or they need more tax information. Most of these calls, however, can be a way to get your money.

It can often occur early in the tax season, mostly before taxpayers file.

John Pascua, manager of Liberty Tax Service in the Jonesboro area, said to help prevent falling victim to fraudulent activity, file your taxes early.

"In 2015 there was a law passed called the PATH Act, he said." "That actually was an effort by the government to prevent fraud and dealing with people who are claiming income credit and additional child tax credit. It gives the IRS longer to work through those issues to see if fraud is actually involved before they issue the refunds."

Pascua also said The PATH Act, or the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015, also mandates that the IRS not issue a refund on tax returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb.15.

However, there are several red flags to look out for before you give out your personal information.

Michelle Espinoza, the manager at the Paragould Liberty Tax, shared a few tips.

"The IRS is not going to call you," she said. "They're going to send you a letter or certified mail to contact you. When you file your taxes this year, make sure you give an updated address. That way they can get in contact with you. Don't give them any information over the phone."

Michelle also advised if you have any questions or concerns, you can call your local tax office.

They can help guide you through what you need to know.

