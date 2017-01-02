ASP: One dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle wreck

A St. Francis County man was killed Dec. 30 after a seven-vehicle accident on I-40, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

David White of Forrest City was driving west on I-40 near the 235-mile marker around 4:45 p.m. when the accident happened.

Trooper Grady Pettigrew said in the report that all seven vehicles were going west on I-40 when White and six other vehicles slowed down due to another accident.

A 2001 Freightliner, driven by Noe Cadena of Edinburg, Texas failed to stop, hit White's vehicle causing a chain reaction, Pettigrew said.

The people injured were taken to hospitals in Forrest City Medical Center and Regional One Health in Memphis

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android