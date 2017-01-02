ASP: One dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle wreck

(Source: Arkansas State Police) (Source: Arkansas State Police)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A St. Francis County man was killed Dec. 30 after a seven-vehicle accident on I-40, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. 

David White of Forrest City was driving west on I-40 near the 235-mile marker around 4:45 p.m. when the accident happened. 

Trooper Grady Pettigrew said in the report that all seven vehicles were going west on I-40 when White and six other vehicles slowed down due to another accident. 

A 2001 Freightliner, driven by Noe Cadena of Edinburg, Texas failed to stop, hit White's vehicle causing a chain reaction, Pettigrew said. 

The people injured were taken to hospitals in Forrest City Medical Center and Regional One Health in Memphis

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:32:22 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:46:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, one motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

    After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, a motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

  • New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    New law makes buying lottery tickets easier

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:30:13 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:45:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

    Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Wednesday that a new law will provide another way for people to buy lottery tickets. 

  • Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Man gets 17 years in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:13:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:31:10 GMT
    Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Charles Ray Smith (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    A northwest Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two decades in prison on a child pornography charge. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly