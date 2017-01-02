Greene County sees good results from road improvements

For years, Greene County officials have worked to improved gravel roads subject to flooding. Now, they finally see some progress.

County Judge Rusty McMillon says improving 1,000 miles of roads is an ongoing process.

“It is a daily task trying to fix the issue,” said McMillon. “We have gravel trucks traveling every day, we have culverts we are constantly watching, and we have ditches we are always clearing out.”

Since the start of this road project, the county has replaced hundreds of worn down or washed away culverts.

They have also dug several miles of ditches around certain gravel roads, like County Road 835.

“This project has given us the opportunity to alleviate any of the water problems we have been experiencing on roads such as that,” said McMillon. “That road, in particular, we have had many cards wash away and so forth but after today’s rain, we haven’t seen any of that.”

McMillon said they have also improved County Roads 440, 414, 416, 418, 824 and 721.

“Not waiting for the problem to exist but being proactive seeing that a problem could exist in whatever area we are looking at and taking the necessary steps to keeping that from becoming a problem,” said McMillon.

The roads are still not in perfect condition but McMillon said he will continue to work on them so that they are as safe as they can be for their drivers.

