County plans to add green space for community

The Greene County Courthouse is looking to add a new look to the area behind the building after demolishing the final old house that was beyond repair.

According to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon, county officials have been looking at the lot located off South Fourth Street for a while now and in December, they tore down the house on the lot in hopes of creating a parking lot or a green space.

This is all a part of a statewide initiative aimed at a healthier Arkansas.

“We don’t have a finalized plan just yet and we are still brainstorming, but by 2030, I hope to be one of the healthiest counties in Arkansas," said McMillon.

McMillion said having a green space would give them an opportunity to add more trees, grass, picnic tables and an exercising station that would benefit both courthouse employees and citizens.

“It would be a very workable space for our employees and different ones that live in the area can utilize this space easily as a public area,” said McMillon. “Anytime we can add that into our community I think it is a big plus for everybody.”

McMillion said they are currently working with a grant writer that will help bring in funds to improve the area but more than anything they are excited about beautifying the community.

