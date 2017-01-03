1 killed in Independence County crash

Traffic on Highway 167 near Batesville (Source: Mark Cartwright via Twitter)

A man was killed in a crash on the Highway 167 bridge over the White River near Batesville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Paul Teague, 67, of Batesville was driving south on Highway 167 when his Jeep struck a 2010 Chevrolet traveling north. Then Teague struck a 2014 Chevrolet head-on.

Teague died after the crash.

Two people were taken to White River Medical Center with injuries.

The bridge was closed for a short time as well.

Weather conditions were cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the crash.

