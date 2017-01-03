1 killed in Independence County crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

1 killed in Independence County crash

Traffic on Highway 167 near Batesville (Source: Mark Cartwright via Twitter) Traffic on Highway 167 near Batesville (Source: Mark Cartwright via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man was killed in a crash on the Highway 167 bridge over the White River near Batesville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Paul Teague, 67, of Batesville was driving south on Highway 167 when his Jeep struck a 2010 Chevrolet traveling north. Then Teague struck a 2014 Chevrolet head-on.

Teague died after the crash.

Two people were taken to White River Medical Center with injuries.

The bridge was closed for a short time as well.

Weather conditions were cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race track opens, brings business to city

    Race track opens, brings business to city

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:53 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:50:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

  • City in dire need of housing

    City in dire need of housing

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:35:41 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

  • Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Friday, April 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-08 02:28:21 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly