Local police agencies to benefit from additional K9 training spa - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local police agencies to benefit from additional K9 training space

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

More K9 training space is coming to Jonesboro, and it is expected to benefit many surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Blue Streak K9 in Jonesboro is adding 10 additional kennels to their training service grounds.

Blake Bristow, Blue Streak’s owner, said due to limited space he has a long waiting list.

Once the additional kennels open, he will be able to offer more services and train more dogs.

It will also make it easier for local law enforcement agencies to purchase and train K9 officers. In the past, many have had to go out of state.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department currently has a K9 in training at Blue Streak.

“We don’t have to go to the far ends of the earth to buy a qualified, certified dog,” Greene County Sheriff David Carter said on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a win-win for everyone.”

Carter said the expansion would be cost efficient while agencies have a better chance to stay local.

“You know they don't have to drive to Louisiana or Texas or go out of state to get their dog,” Carter said. “They're just right here. Say that we bought a dog from Texas, we'd have to cover the expense of getting our officer to Texas and the two weeks of expenses, hotels and food.”

Carter believes with the additional space comes a bigger, better selection of K9 dogs.

Bristow plans to have the additional kennels open by Feb. 1. 

