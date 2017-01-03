Gas prices rise as calendar turns to 2017 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gas prices rise as calendar turns to 2017

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK (AP) -

Gas prices across Arkansas rose 5.7 cents per gallon this past week as the calendar turned to 2017.

According to GasBuddy.com, the price now stands at $2.14 per gallon.

GasBuddy's survey also shows that Monday's prices were 40.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and is 21 cents per gallon higher than this time last month.

Other areas near or in Arkansas also had their prices surveyed, with both Memphis and Little Rock averaging $2.14 per gallon.

The current national average for gas prices currently stands at $2.34 per gallon, up 5.6 cents from last year.

