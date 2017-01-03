Caruthersville police deal with counterfeit money cases

Police in one Region 8 town are asking the community to be on the lookout for some suspicious money.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, they've received several counterfeit $100 bills that read "For motion picture use only."

Police also said the phrase might also be seen on $1, $20, and $50 bills.

If you happen to come across a dollar bill that reads this, Caruthersville police urge you to not return the bill to the customer and to contact them at (573) 333-2121.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android