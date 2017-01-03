Crimestoppers: Suspects went for big purchases with stolen debit card

Three strikes and their pictures are out and being seen on Crimestoppers.

It’s a common crime, the use of a stolen debit card. But in this case the suspects tried to swipe it three different times and each time the transaction was declined.

It happened at Target at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro. The detective working the case for the Jonesboro Police Department said the suspects, a man and a woman, were trying to spend a lot of the victim’s money.

According to the report, they tried to use the card three times. Once for $1300, once for $1500 and a third time for $800.

The victim in this case works at a different store at the mall and she believes the suspects went into the store's break room and took her wallet.

According to the report filed with JPD, the victim was shown the video of the suspects. She told police she recognized them from being in her store earlier that day.

She says there were actually three people who worked together to get her wallet, two women and one man. She believes the two women, only one of which was seen on the video from Target, got into the face of the manager of her store to distract them while the man went into the break room to steal the wallet.

The report also states these suspects may be connected to a shoplifting case.

The detective on the case believes they may be from the Little Rock area.

If you can make the ID on either of these people, it's worth some money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

It's a first for Warrant Watch: a mother and daughter.

Brenda and Deloris Hight are on Warrant Watch this week. Mom Brenda and her daughter Deloris combine for almost 30 warrants.

If you can help police find Brenda or Deloris Hight it's worth some money from Crimestoppers. Call in that tip right now at 935-STOP or you can text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that. Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward. That's how Crimestoppers works 935-STOP.

