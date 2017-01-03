Sheriff plans to add improvements to department

After being sworn in for the new year, the Poinsett County sheriff is looking for new ways to improve the department.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said he wants to expand and better organize their search and rescue division.

“Our search and rescue is primarily made up of volunteers,” said Molder. “Of course we do have staff that participates in that division, but to have more volunteers will give us more opportunities as a department.”

Molder said with a larger division, they could receive more resources and training.

“With the volunteers we already have on staff, we can get them into dive training and special search training on the terrain,” said Molder.

Molder also said with a bigger division, he is looking for ways to better organize their rescue missions.

“We have equipment, we have the people, but when we go out to search for a missing person in the woods or somewhere like that, I need to make sure my volunteers don’t get lost trying to find those missing people,” said Molder.

Another area Molder is looking to improve is making the department’s deputies more mobile.

Molder said the department spent roughly $8,000 on 12 new laptops for their patrol units so they can do their work in the field.

“With the laptops, they can be anywhere in Northeast Arkansas and send reports back to the department without having to drive all the way back here to get that done,” said Molder. “So even though $8,000 seem like a lot of money, it is completely worth it when comparing it to the amount of money spent on gas and the wear and tear on our vehicles.”

To volunteer for the search and rescue division, Molder encourages anyone interested to contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 578-5411.

