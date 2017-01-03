City council reviews possible raises for elected officials - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City council reviews possible raises for elected officials

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A special-called finance meeting took place Tuesday night giving Jonesboro City Council members a look at a potential salary increase for elected officials.

The information reviewed at the meeting included the salaries of mayors, city attorneys, city clerks, and city council members from different cities in Arkansas.

Those cities include Fayetteville, Fort Smith, North Little Rock, Paragould and Pine Bluff.

Council members will use the data to compare those different salaries to the current salaries of Jonesboro elected officials.

Bill Campbell, communications director for the city of Jonesboro, said they would then determine a possible raise for the positions in Jonesboro at their next meeting.

