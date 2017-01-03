City council votes against Hudson Drive rezoning

A group of residents who live on Hudson Drive in Jonesboro stood in front of the city council Tuesday night to try and stop a rezoning request.

Initially, the request was put in last summer to turn an empty lot into 96 apartment complexes on the street.

At the time, the council put those plans on hold and asked for additional studies to be conducted.

At Tuesday’s meeting, developers presented the findings, but the council ultimately denied the request.

Residents who live in that area said that it's not just traffic around the Hilltop area that concerns them, but sewage issues as well.

City Planning Director Derrel Smith said he also had concerns, not only with access to Hudson but compatibility.

"In the future, this may turn out to be the best zone for it, but at this time I am not sure it is," Smith said.

