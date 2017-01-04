Shoplifting suspect arrested while in court for separate charge

It’s a new spin on the “mannequin challenge”.

A Jonesboro woman is facing shoplifting charges after allegedly taking the clothes off a mannequin and putting them on herself.

As interesting as that is, where she eventually got caught is even a better story.

She was arrested in court.

According to Jonesboro police, Yolanda C. Lewis-McFarland, 48, of Jonesboro, was picking up a friend from NEA Baptist Hospital on Dec. 28.

On the way out she stopped at the hospital’s gift shop.

The police report states that is where she stole a maroon sweater and a silver tear-drop pendant off the store’s mannequin and concealed it “on her person”.

The items were priced at less than $60.

The report continues to say the clerk followed Lewis-McFarland out of the hospital, eventually getting her name and phone number.

When that information was given to police, officers discovered Lewis-McFarland had been arrested the day before and was due in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Detective Brian Arnold made contact with Lewis-McFarland at District Court while she was sitting in a holding cell awaiting transport to the Craighead County Detention Center for her previous charge of obstructing governmental operations.

Detective Arnold noted in his report that Lewis-McFarland was wearing the same clothes that were described as stolen from the store.

Lewis-McFarland was cited and given a court date of Jan. 4.

As of Tuesday night, she was still listed as being in custody at the Craighead County Detention Center.

