Shoplifting suspect arrested while in court for separate charge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Shoplifting suspect arrested while in court for separate charge

Posted by Craig Rickert, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Yolanda Carole Lewis-McFarland (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Dept.) Yolanda Carole Lewis-McFarland (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It’s a new spin on the “mannequin challenge”.

A Jonesboro woman is facing shoplifting charges after allegedly taking the clothes off a mannequin and putting them on herself.

As interesting as that is, where she eventually got caught is even a better story.

She was arrested in court.

According to Jonesboro police, Yolanda C. Lewis-McFarland, 48, of Jonesboro, was picking up a friend from NEA Baptist Hospital on Dec. 28.

On the way out she stopped at the hospital’s gift shop.

The police report states that is where she stole a maroon sweater and a silver tear-drop pendant off the store’s mannequin and concealed it “on her person”. 

The items were priced at less than $60.

The report continues to say the clerk followed Lewis-McFarland out of the hospital, eventually getting her name and phone number.

When that information was given to police, officers discovered Lewis-McFarland had been arrested the day before and was due in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Detective Brian Arnold made contact with Lewis-McFarland at District Court while she was sitting in a holding cell awaiting transport to the Craighead County Detention Center for her previous charge of obstructing governmental operations.

Detective Arnold noted in his report that Lewis-McFarland was wearing the same clothes that were described as stolen from the store.

Lewis-McFarland was cited and given a court date of Jan. 4.

As of Tuesday night, she was still listed as being in custody at the Craighead County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race track opens, brings business to city

    Race track opens, brings business to city

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:53 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:50:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

  • City in dire need of housing

    City in dire need of housing

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:35:41 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

  • Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Friday, April 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-08 02:28:21 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly