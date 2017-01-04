Rucker Scores 1,000 Point in Eagles Loss

The Overview:

Date: January 3, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 60 vs. (RV) Freed-Hardeman University 74

Records: WBC (6-7, AMC 2-5) vs. FHU (9-5, AMC 5-2)

Location: Henderson, Tenn.

______________________

1,000 Points:

E.J. Rucker came into the game needing seven points to reach the 1,000 point milestone for the Eagles from Williams Baptist College. It did not take the senior long to eclipse that mark, as he scored a bucket in the first half on his way to 23 for the game.

Rucker reaches the milestone in his 59th game in the Eagle uniform.

___________

Halftime Lead:

Williams opened the game well, outscoring Freed 34-31 in the first half. Freed came into the game receiving votes for the NAIA Top 25 poll, and they showed why in the second half. They outscored the Eagles 43-26 down the stretch for the eventual 14 point victory.

The Lions made 29-of-51 shots on the night for a 57 percent shooting percentage, including 9-of-21 from 3-point range.

They also took advantage of a rebounding edge of 34-to-22 during the game.

WBC’s bench has been instant offense all season long and that continued on Tuesday night. FHU showed a strong bench as well, as they outscored the Eagles 28-to-25.

___________________

Scorers:

Joining Rucker in double-figures is Allen Buchanan, who came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Rucker led all scorers and went 9-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

____________________

American Midwest Conference Outlook:

The loss drops the Eagles to 2-5 in conference play and a tie for eighth place in the AMC. They sit five games out of first place Columbia College.

___________________-

Up Next:

The road does not get easier for WBC, as they host two Top 25 teams later this week. They start on Thursday, Jan. 5, against 19th ranked William Woods University at 7:30 p.m. Williams will follow up with the sixth ranked Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. Both games will be played in the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.