Lady Eagles Lose to Top Ranked Freed

The Overview:

Date: January 3, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 37 vs. (1) Freed-Hardeman University 58

Records: WBC (6-7, AMC 4-4) vs. (FHU 14-0, AMC 8-0)

Location: Henderson, Tenn.

__________________

Strong Start:

The Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles faced a stern test in the Lady Lions from Freed-Hardeman University on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions came into the game as the top ranked team in the NAIA and a 13-0 record.

WBC held its own in a back-and-forth first quarter, trailing just 14-13 after one period. However, Freed would step up the intensity in the second and third frames, with the Lady Eagles only scoring 14 points combined in the middle periods, compared to 30 for FHU.

_____________

3-Point Defense:

The Lady Eagles defense held the Lady Lions to a poor shooting performance, as they only made 25-of-66 shots, including just 4-of-24 from beyond-the-arc.

Turnovers doomed WBC, having committed 26 total turnovers in the game, which led to 23 points for FHU. Because of the turnovers, Williams only shot 39 field goals for the game compared to 66 for Freed.

The Eagles also shot poorly from the field, making just 13-of-39 shots.

_______________

American Midwest Conference Outlook:

The loss drops WBC to seventh place in the conference with a 4-4 record. They now sit four games behind the first place Lady Lions, but remain 2.5 games ahead for the final AMC playoff spot.

________________

Moving Forward:

Williams returns home for two more games on this busy week. They will host William Woods University on Thursday, Jan. 5. Woods is receiving votes for the NAIA Top 25, and the contest will begin at 5:30 p.m.

After Woods, the Lady Eagles will host 12th ranked Columbia College at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7.