WBASK: No. 9 Lyon blitzes Central Baptist, 88-49

Scots hold Mustangs to 31 percent from field in decisive victory

CONWAY, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team had no trouble Tuesday night, storming past Central Baptist College 88-49 at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse. The Scots held the Mustangs to under 12 points in each of the first three quarters, while shooting an astounding 55.8 percent from the field.

Five Scots posted double-figures, led by 13 apiece from Liz Henderson and Madison Riley. Kiara Moore had 12 points, while Gracen Ratliff and Sarah Elkins each had 10 points. Henderson also led the team with seven rebounds.

Lyon improves to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the American Midwest Conference. Central Baptist falls to 3-11 on the season and 2-7 in conference play. The Scots sit in second place in the AMC, while No. 1 Freed-Hardeman University defeated Williams Baptist College, 58-37 to hold onto the top spot. No. 23 Lindenwood University-Belleville defeated William Woods University 66-63 – moving into a tie for third place with No. 13 Columbia College and William Woods University, as all three have 6-2 conference marks.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 – Lyon continued to improve from three-point range knocking down nine three-pointers in tonight’s win. Henderson and Moore each led the way with three apiece, while Kelsey Smith, Whitney O’Dell and Robin Stewart all had one each.

12 – The Scots totaled 12 assists on the night, led by three each by Riley and Elkins. Henderson followed that up with two assists, while Moore, Ratliff, Tressa Linson and Hailey Hastings all had one apiece.

19 – Lyon built a 19 point lead at halftime, holding a 49-20 advantage. The Scots scored 22 points in the first quarter and 27 points in the second. Central Baptist was held to just 11 first quarter points and nine second period points.

36 – Lyon totaled 36 rebounds in the game. Elkins finished behind Henderson’s seven boards with six of her own, while Moore and Ratliff each had three.

66.7 – After going 9-for-11 from the field in a 75-46 win over Williams Baptist, Riley posted a 66.7 percentage from the field on 6-of-9 shooting against the Mustangs.

GAME FLOW

Lyon opened the first quarter scoring 17 of the game’s first 19 points. Overall, the Scots shot 58.3 percent in the first period to take a 22-11 lead going into the second quarter. Moore and Henderson hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the second period, before Riley scored five straight points for the team. With a 36-18 lead at the 4:56 mark, Lyon closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run, taking a 49-20 halftime lead.

The Scots opened the third quarter, once again on another sizeable margin of 7-2 to take a 56-22 lead less than two minutes into the period. Lyon would go 6-of-14 from the floor, while holding CBC to just 3-for-17 from the field in the period. Elkins and Riley each hit baskets in the final minute of the quarter to give Lyon a 63-28 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Lyon continued to run away with the game. Smith and Kaci Hall scored the team’s first eight points as the Scots led 71-33 with 7:08 left. Lyon later built their lead to 40 points at 84-44 at the 2:12 mark before closing the game out with an easy victory.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots host Hannibal-LaGrange University inside Becknell Gymnasium on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.