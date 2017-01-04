New law decriminalizes marijuana in Missouri

Missouri is the latest state to change its laws on marijuana.

A new law, effective Jan. 1, decriminalizes possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana.

However, as CBS-affiliate KOLR reports, some people could still be in trouble with the law if caught with marijuana.

“That's why I hate hearing the word because people are being misinformed because it's still a crime to possess marijuana in the state of Missouri,” said Stacey Bilyeu, a defense lawyer. “The best advice when something is against the law is don't do it.”

If caught with 10 to 35 grams of pot, a person can face a misdemeanor charge or a felony if they’re in possession of more than 35 grams.

Bilyeu also said it’s a criminal matter that could come up in a background check and could affect future employment.

