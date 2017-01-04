New law decriminalizes marijuana in Missouri - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New law decriminalizes marijuana in Missouri

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

Missouri is the latest state to change its laws on marijuana.

A new law, effective Jan. 1, decriminalizes possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana.

However, as CBS-affiliate KOLR reports, some people could still be in trouble with the law if caught with marijuana.

“That's why I hate hearing the word because people are being misinformed because it's still a crime to possess marijuana in the state of Missouri,” said Stacey Bilyeu, a defense lawyer. “The best advice when something is against the law is don't do it.”

If caught with 10 to 35 grams of pot, a person can face a misdemeanor charge or a felony if they’re in possession of more than 35 grams.

Bilyeu also said it’s a criminal matter that could come up in a background check and could affect future employment.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race track opens, brings business to city

    Race track opens, brings business to city

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:53 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:50:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

  • City in dire need of housing

    City in dire need of housing

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:35:41 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

  • Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Friday, April 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-08 02:28:21 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly