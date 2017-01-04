Man arrested for murder after shooting death

A man is in jail after police say another man was found dead following a shooting.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call about shots fired on Barber Road in Bald Knob around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies reportedly found Michael Gimondo, 27, of Searcy had been shot in the chest.

Gimondo died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Joshua Curl, 33, of Bald Knob was arrested at the scene.

He is being held in the White County Detention Center on $150,000 bond for second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office also states the investigation is ongoing and investigators are awaiting the filing of formal charges by White County Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.

Curl is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on March 7.

