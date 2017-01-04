Escalade's escapades costly for church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Escalade's escapades costly for church

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Cadillac Escalade’s wild escapade proved a bit costly and destructive for a Jonesboro church.

Mickeal Quillman, student education pastor at Community Fellowship Church, 1600 Red Wolf, reported Wednesday morning that someone drove through a steel cable on the church property.

He told Officer Matthew McDaniel the fence was fine when he left the church around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When he returned 11 hours later, he found five T-posts and a steel cable damaged.

He estimated the cost at $400.

While investigating, McDaniel found a piece of the front grille of a Cadillac Escalade on the ground.

Quillman said the church might have video of the vehicle, but was unable to obtain it at the time of the initial incident report.

At this time, there are no known suspects.

