Police: Shooting suspect 'disruptive' during arraignment

A man suspected in a shooting was finally arraigned after police say he was disruptive during the proceedings.

Markus Gentry, 27, appeared before a judge on Tuesday via court TV regarding a shooting incident on Dec. 29 where a brief standoff with police occurred.

During the arraignment, Gentry became "violent and disruptive with the court," according to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department. He was held in contempt.

The arraignment process had to be continued on Wednesday and a judge found probable cause to charge the man.

Gentry faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

A cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

