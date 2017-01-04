Police: Shooting suspect 'disruptive' during arraignment - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Shooting suspect 'disruptive' during arraignment

Markus Gentry (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Markus Gentry (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A man suspected in a shooting was finally arraigned after police say he was disruptive during the proceedings.

Markus Gentry, 27, appeared before a judge on Tuesday via court TV regarding a shooting incident on Dec. 29 where a brief standoff with police occurred.

During the arraignment, Gentry became "violent and disruptive with the court," according to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department. He was held in contempt.

The arraignment process had to be continued on Wednesday and a judge found probable cause to charge the man.

Gentry faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

A cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race track opens, brings business to city

    Race track opens, brings business to city

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:53 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:50:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

  • City in dire need of housing

    City in dire need of housing

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:35:41 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

  • Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Friday, April 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-08 02:28:21 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly