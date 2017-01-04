J.M. Smucker recalls certain canned cat food

To those who feed their feline friends 9Lives or Special Kitty cat food, better check the cans.

The J.M. Smucker Company—the same people who make jams and jellies—issued a voluntary recall Wednesday on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food citing low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which reported the recall, cats fed diets low in thiamine may be at risk for developing a deficiency.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, including wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. If a cat displays any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.

If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency can be reversed.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to date, but the product is being recalled “out of an abundance of caution.”

The issue was discovered during a review of the manufacturing facility’s production records.

The affected product was distributed between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

For a complete list of affected products, including UPC codes and lot numbers, click here.

Customers who have cans of the cat food from the listed lots should stop feeding it to them and call 1-800-828-9980, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

The recall does not affect other products of the J.M. Smucker Company.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android