Crash on Hwy. 351 at KAIT Road

Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Highway 351 at County Road 766 (KAIT Road).

Jonesboro police and fire rescue have also been dispatched to the scene, according to E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

ASP says the driver of the green Range Rover was southbound when it crossed the center line, forcing the white Volvo to hit the ditch.

One driver suffered a slight injury to their elbow.

ASP has not identified either driver.

Expect traffic delays in this area and yield to emergency vehicles.

