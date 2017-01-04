Crash on Hwy. 351 at KAIT Road - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crash on Hwy. 351 at KAIT Road

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Highway 351 at County Road 766 (KAIT Road).

Jonesboro police and fire rescue have also been dispatched to the scene, according to E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

ASP says the driver of the green Range Rover was southbound when it crossed the center line, forcing the white Volvo to hit the ditch.

One driver suffered a slight injury to their elbow.

ASP has not identified either driver.

Expect traffic delays in this area and yield to emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race track opens, brings business to city

    Race track opens, brings business to city

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:53 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:50:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

    The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

  • City in dire need of housing

    City in dire need of housing

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:35:41 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

    With a growing population, the city of Harrisburg is in dire need of more homes, which is why they hope to have a housing developer take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development.

  • Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Council to vote on dog ordinance amendments

    Friday, April 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-08 02:28:21 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    The city of Corning is adding more animal ordinances after passing an ordinance banning residents from feeding stray animals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly