Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

Jonesboro police have charged a man with negligent homicide following a fatal November crash.

Robert Howard Callahan, 31, of Beech Grove appeared before a Craighead County District Court judge Wednesday who found probable cause to charge him with negligent homicide while intoxicated.

Investigators say Callahan had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .19 when his Ford Bronco slammed into a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Main and Johnson Avenue on Friday, Nov. 18.

Geraldine Anderson, 69, died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Aretha Ferrell, 48, who was driving the Envoy, and a 17-year-old passenger were also injured in the collision.

Officers observed beer cans and a cooler beside Callahan's SUV, the affidavit stated.

After Callahan initially refused to give a blood sample to officers at the hospital, detectives began drafting a search warrant to have blood drawn.

According to the affidavit, Anderson died while officers were preparing the warrant.

Toxicology reports received on Jan. 3 from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory revealed Callahan’s BAC was more than two times the legal limit three hours after the crash, said Detective Mike Branscum of the Jonesboro Police Department.

The report also confirmed, according to the affidavit, that Callahan tested positive for marijuana.

Ferrell's test returned "negative for any drugs," the court document said.

In addition to negligent homicide, Callahan was also charged with running a red light and driving without proof of liability insurance.

The judge ordered Callahan to appear in circuit court on Feb. 28 then released him on his own recognizance.

