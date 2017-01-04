Holder: Vehicle found in Dunklin County lake tied to body found

5 p.m., Jan. 17 UPDATE: A 2016 Ford Focus was recently found in the same lake where a man's body was found earlier this month.

According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, Dunklin County deputies, the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Missouri Water Patrol searched Combs Lake for the vehicle.

"A search of the lake boat dock resulted in a 2016 Ford Focus, white in color being located in the lake," Holder said in a media release. "The vehicle was removed from the lake and is the vehicle that was reported stolen from West Memphis.

Authorities believe Antonio Owens of Memphis was driving the vehicle, Holder said, noting his office is awaiting both autopsy and toxicology reports as part of the investigation.

A Tennessee man was found dead in a Missouri lake Wednesday.

Sheriff Bob Holder identified 49-year-old Antonio Owens of Memphis as the man found in Combs Lake, east of Kennett.

Holder states Owens was listed as a missing person from Tennessee.

The cause of death has not been released.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning, but Holder said the results will not be released until a toxicology report is complete.

Authorities found the body floating in the water.

Dunklin and Pemiscot County sheriff's deputies, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol went to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday after getting the call.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android