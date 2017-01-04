Dump truck overturns near Mr. T's - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dump truck overturns near Mr. T's

CARDWELL, MO (KAIT) -

A Monette man was involved in a dump truck rollover in Dunklin County Wednesday afternoon.

Th truck overturned near Mr. T's at Riverside on Missouri Route AC, three miles southwest of Cardwell.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the driver, 51-year-old Joe Brinkley, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran back onto the roadway, and overturned.

The report said the crash seriously injured Brinkley and a helicopter took him to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN.

No word on his current condition.

