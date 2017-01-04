Mayor Perrin recaps huge year of growth for Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro experienced another steady year of population growth during 2016.

Numbers also show an increase in construction of duplexes and apartment complexes in the Jonesboro area.

Mayor Harold Perrin said the city had a lot of success in infrastructure last year.

For example, new businesses have developed, the New York Institute at A-State has pulled in additional students, and new duplexes under construction are attracting young professionals.

Mayor Harold Perrin said he's excited for this new growth in the city and explained where the majority of this increase is coming from

“The growth is coming from people who maybe don’t want to purchase a home right off the back,” he said. “They maybe want to get an apartment to rent, so they can decide what part of the city they want to live in.”

However, some people currently living near these hotspots said they are excited to see the growth popping up in Jonesboro, but they are concerned about potential traffic issues that may pop up once these construction projects are completed, and people are moved in.

Mayor Perrin said that's why they have several traffic projects in the works.

"We're putting overpasses and airport roads in front of the airport,” Perrin said. “We got an overpass that we should have out next year on Highland Drive which goes on Highway 18; that runs you over to I-555."

Mayor Perrin added they plan to spend $90 million on infrastructure between now and 2020. They’re also looking into bringing in a foundation to help build a master plan for biking and walking trails to attract more people.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android