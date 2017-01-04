New online visitation system expands funding for county jail

The Greene County Sheriff's Department has a new form of communication for inmates and their families, and this new technology will benefit both parties in the long run.

The jail purchased an internet visitation system to cut back on onsite visitations.

“With the amount of inmates we have and the way our jail is set up, there’s just no way to have a real good onsite visitation system,” said Don Crittenden, jail supervisor.

Crittenden said the system they purchased is from Homewav.com. Crittenden said the system works itself and no one at the jail has to run it.

“It’s all automated,” Crittenden said. “It’s all set up by the inmates and their families. There’s no set up on our part.”

Families of inmates can pay 25 cents a minute to visit from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. from their homes.

Though the visitation system the jail once had gone out of business, Crittenden said inmates still have the opportunity to have a free, 10-minute onsite visit once every seven days.

Now, visitors can be a mile away or states away. Crittenden said they just need access to the internet.

“If they’ve got a computer or an iPad, anything that will connect to the internet and do video, there’s an app for it,” Crittenden said. “There’s one in the Google Play store, there’s one on the iPhone store or they can go to the actual website and do it from there.”

There is unlimited access. If a family wants to pay multiple hours to visit with an inmate, they can.

Several kiosks, each costing the jail roughly $1,500 a piece, are placed in individual pods.

Crittenden said he can monitor every call from his phone or computer.

The quarters that are racking up are going to benefit the jail.

“The profits that we make from this go back into our general fund for purchasing new equipment,” Crittenden said. “We are always needing some type of equipment, anything for new safety equipment, training, we are always looking for new training.”

Crittenden said the new technology is saving the county time and money. For more information on the new system, you can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 870-236-7612.

