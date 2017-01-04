Kennett Fire Department comes together to support man whose wife died in car crash

A Kennett firefighter lost his wife in a car crash Tuesday, and now the community is doing all they can to rally behind him.

Most firefighters usually help those who've lost loved ones at the scene of an accident. But for Nobel Shaver, he finds himself now needing help.

Noble serves as a volunteer firefighter while his wife, Britany Shaver, served as a CASA advocate for Dunklin County, helping children who've been abused be placed in safe, healthy family environments.

Kennett Fire Chief John Mallot said the fire department is now devoting their time to comfort one of their own.

"You become as brothers and sisters in families," Mallot said. "At this point in time, we are going to surround him with our love and our brotherhood and sisterhood in the fire service."

?Mallot added that while they were planning the funeral, Noble made a special request. Instead of flowers, he asked that donations be made to organizations near and dear to his wife's heart.

"With Britany being a member of the Dunklin County CASA, that was one organization where the family asked that if you wanted to donate to the Dunklin County CASA in lieu of flowers, and the second that was dear to her heart was the 'Zach's Trip to Mayo' and it can be found on Facebook or GoFundMe," Mallot said.

The funeral for Shaver will be held at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Kennett on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

