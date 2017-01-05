Gas station fire at the AR/MO state line

A gas station on the Arkansas/Missouri state line was destroyed in an overnight fire.

According to Cardwell Fire Chief Larry Russell, crews from Cardwell, Monette and Greene County were called to the fire at the Red Onion gas station around midnight Thursday.

Crews spent hours fighting the fire and were still putting out hot spots at 4:30 a.m.

Photos sent to Region 8 News from viewers on Facebook show the building was fully engulfed in flames at one point. The building is a total loss.

No one was injured.

Russell said the cause isn't yet known but said the fire started in the kitchen.

"It hit the whiskey and it kept spreading," Russell said.

The fire did not reach the gas pumps and the tanks were never in danger as they are underground and covered.

