Boy hit by car, airlifted to hospital

A boy was flown to a Little Rock hospital Thursday morning after a car hit him.

The 7-year-old boy was crossing U.S. Highway 69, just south of Mount Pleasant, around 7 a.m. to get on a school bus when he was hit.

Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence said the bus was stopped in the northbound lane, waiting for the boy to board when a southbound car struck the child.

The boy was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with unspecified injuries. Lawrence said the boy was “responsive and indications are positive.”

Lawrence said the incident is still under investigation.

