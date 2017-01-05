4 adults, 1 juvenile cited in illegal game, weapons bust

A local sheriff has released a list of suspects cited in connection with a large illegal game and weapons bust from last month.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble released the names of the suspects and their charges on Thursday.

The bust, which is said to be the biggest of its kind in the county, netted four adults and one underage person.

Those adults include Billy Hopkins, River Kildow, Lorene Johnson, and John Johnson.

Citations from the sheriff's office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission include tagging violations and hunting out of season, among others.

In an earlier report, authorities seized illegally harvested deer, turkey, wild hog, owl and hawk talons, along with numerous guns, bows, night vision, spot lights and game cameras.

Tribble says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

