County assessor warns residents about 'possible scam' calls

A county assessor released a statement to warn residents about possible scam calls.

Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell said Thursday some people are reportedly receiving calls from her office stating their "assessment is late or incorrect and that money is owed."

The caller also tries to verify dates of birth and other personal information.

Towell said the Craighead County Assessor's Office does not have phone numbers, birthdays, or any other personal information. They also do not collect money.

Therefore, the assessor's office will not call residents about late assessments or money owed.

Citizens are asked to call the Craighead County Assessor's Office at 870-933-4570 if they have any questions.

