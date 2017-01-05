Slick road blamed for morning crash

A slick highway played a role in a crash Thursday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 53, three miles south of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Shawna D. Hendrix, 34, of Poplar Bluff, was southbound when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Envoy on the slick road, the crash report stated.

Hendrix’s SUV ran off the roadway and overturned.

An ambulance took Hendrix to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with unspecified moderate injuries.

In an unrelated case, a Kennett man was hospitalized following a crash less than 30 minutes later in Dunklin County.

Kenneth P. Cuff, 56, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 53 near Campbell when he lost control of his 2000 Ford Ranger and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.

Cuff was taken to Piggott Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

