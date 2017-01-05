A Better Region 8: Be responsible with healthcare coverage legislation

In a few days, President-Elect Donald Trump will officially become the President of the United States.

The Republican-controlled Congress has also taken office in past days - and it seems like everyone is already declaring that they will repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act or Obamacare.

Look...Obamacare has significant problems, and if a majority in Congress now want to repeal it, that's their prerogative.

I say “Go for it.” We should constantly be looking to tweak healthcare to make it better. Something signed into law years ago dealing with healthcare should be able to change with the times.

I want to be clear that I'm not against any tweaking, dismantling, repealing, or anything. But the Republicans should be required to have an immediate replacement ready to go.

I urge Congress, and our Arkansas and Missouri lawmakers to think before yanking healthcare away from millions of Americans without making sure a good plan is in place.

With the healthcare needs of 20 million people on the line, repealing without having a good plan ready to go is a downright irresponsible action. Americans who are currently under the Affordable Healthcare Act deserve to know exactly what they are getting when it comes to the law and their individual healthcare.

Putting aside partisan action for the literal well-being of millions of us make this a better nation, and A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android