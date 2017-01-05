Wynne shooting suspects expected in court next week

According to a post on the Wynne Police Department Facebook page, three suspects in a late October shooting at the Wynne Truck Plaza have been captured.

According to Wynne Police Chief Jeff Sanders, 20-year-old Tyrell Cortez Caldwell, 19-year-old Desmond Raeshawn Dorsey, and 19-year-old Monica Latrice Bell were arrested Thursday.

All three suspects are from Earle.

Caldwell is charged with robbery, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $20,000, and commercial burglary.

Dorsey is charged with robbery, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $20,000, commercial burglary, and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $2,525.

Bell is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

A bond was not listed for Caldwell or Bell.

The three suspects are expected to appear in court next week.

According to Cross County judge Donnie Sanders, the three suspects are set appear in court as early as Monday.

The post noted that Marion police, Crittenden County deputies, the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Craighead County deputies, Jonesboro police and Arkansas State Police assisted in the investigation.

Danny New was injured in the Oct. 27 shooting, authorities said.

"Alongside these agencies, our patrol officers and CID investigators put in countless man hours in an effort to bring justice to the New family and the Wynne community," the post noted.

