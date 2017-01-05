AG Rutledge requests temporary stay in landlord tenant case

A federal case dealing with the constitutionality of the state's landlord/tenant law may face a delay in a decision.

According to Talk Business and Politics, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Harrison to issue a temporary stay or wait until the state's legislative session is over before going ahead with hearings.

In a letter, Rutledge's office responded to the Dec. 14 request by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to reconsider her decision not to intervene in the case. The case deals with a challenge to the state law that makes non-payment of rent a criminal offense.

In federal court filings, Brooks said he believes the state's position would be better served if Rutledge filed a friend of the court brief.

A circuit judge in Pulaski County, in 2015, found the state law unconstitutional.

