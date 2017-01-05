TB&P: American Silica begins shipping sand

The first shipment of sand left a Lawrence County quarry this week with plans for more in the future, company officials said.

According to Talk Business and Politics, American Silica shipped its first 80 train car loads of sand Wednesday. The $48 million plant in Black Rock is located on nearly 250 acres, which is expected to be ready in February.

The Florida-based company is expected to produce 1.5 million tons of sand each year and will hire about 60 people.

The company also produces sand for hydraulic fracturing, with the sand being sent to Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana.

The company also has a quarry near Cave City.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android