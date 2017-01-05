Washington County authorities: Deputy cleared in officer-involved shooting

A Northwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy acted lawfully during an officer-involved shooting last month, according to an internal investigation by Washington County deputies.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the internal investigation into the shooting at an auto repair shop in Fayetteville Dec. 21 has been completed.

Corporal Brad Robinson was at the shop when he noticed Benjamin Ortiz lunging at him with a knife, officials said. Robinson told authorities that he asked Ortiz to drop the knife several times before he fired his weapon. Police also found a suicide note in Ortiz's backpack, authorities have said.

Ortiz died from injuries sustained in the shooting, KARK reported, noting Fayetteville police are also investigating the case. Once the final report is done, Fayetteville police will turn over their finding to prosecutors in Washington County.

