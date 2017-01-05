Animal Control: dog refused to leave deceased mate's side

From all outward appearances, a dog recently picked up by Animal Control in Jonesboro is fine. However, officers say he's hurting on the inside.

Thursday morning, Animal Control officers were called to the area near Joe Mack Campbell Park for two dogs lying in a ditch. A concerned citizen told officers one dog appeared to have been run over. The other, an older Shepherd/Collie mix, refused to leave its friend's side.

Officer Mike Owens said the other dog, a black lab, appeared to have been run over sometime late Wednesday night or in the early morning hours Thursday.

"It was probably at least five to six hours, at the very least, that they were there," Owens said. "We've seen them where they will run together and stuff like that but not where one of them had already gone and the other one would be laying beside it."

Owens said it wasn't easy to get the dog to come with them.

"He pretty well refused to leave," Owens said. "Me and another officer had to pick him up and put him in the back of our truck. Then we had to pick her up and put her in the back of the truck and it seemed to calm him down a little bit when we picked her up but he was still wanting to try and get over to the next kennel."

Owens says the dog is very loving but they fear if his owners don't pick him up soon, he could simply give up and die of a broken heart.

"He's a little scared. He had cockleburs all over him from running through the weeds and stuff like that, but he's a very, very friendly dog," Owens said. "The dog has been well taken care of. Somebody owns this dog somewhere and hopefully, they will see it with you guys or on Facebook. That's why I got it on Facebook so quick this morning to try and find the owner."

If you know who this dog belongs to or are interested in giving him a home contact Animal Control at (870) 935-3920.

