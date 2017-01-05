Cross County preps for winter weather

With the threat of potential winter weather in the mix for Region 8 Thursday night, one county is taking steps to ensure they're ready no matter how much snow may fall.

According to Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders, extra loads of sand were brought in, along with seven pallets of salt to spread to various roadways across the county.

Sanders added that crews are prepared to strategically place graders on paved roads as well, should they need them.

Sanders said last year they weren't necessarily struggling to combat the winter weather, but they could have used a bit more road salt.

He said this time around, they're prepared.

"Knowing what to expect kind of prepares you when going forward so we tried to plan ahead and you may never have enough but we feel pretty confident that we will be able to get out and clear the roads as best we can," Sanders said.

Sanders said the number one priority for the county is to make sure all citizens are safe and he's confident his road crews can do that.

Sanders added that they're all on standby should things get out of hand Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android