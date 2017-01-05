Victim discusses shooting, holds no grudge

A clerk at a convenience store in Wynne who was shot seven to 10 times during an October robbery said he was more worried about the other clerks in the store that night when it was robbed.

"Yes, it sucks it happened but with all of the girls that work here, I am the only guy," Danny New said. "I'd rather they did it to me than one of my girls."

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery at Wynne Truck Plaza.

New spent over 60 days in the hospital and still has three bullets in his body. But, New said he is still the happy man that Wynne residents know him to be.

"I have no ill will toward anybody. Their mindset is their mindset," New said.

New discussed the shooting with Region 8 News, saying he would have been willing to help the people who are accused of shooting him.

"They didn't have to come in with the guns, you know what I mean. If they needed it, I would have given them the shirt off my back," New said.

As for himself, New said he is thankful to be alive and will continue to work at the convenience store.

"I feel good. I feel blessed. God answers prayers. I asked him, 'don't let me die’ that night and he didn't but God answers prayers,” New said. “I'm just glad to be here. They can't keep a redneck down.”

