A-State Women’s Basketball Drops SBC Contest to Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (12/31/17) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball dropped a road contest Thursday night to Appalachian State, falling to the Mountaineers by a way of a 76-50 decision.

Starr Taylor led A-State (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt) with a career-high 17 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Ogo Obinabo, who made her second career start, led the way on the boards with eight, while Lauren Bradshaw just missed on double-figures with eight points.

Appalachian State (7-7, 2-1) took control of the game in third quarter with a 15-0 run that pushed the Mountaineers lead to 59-34 with under two minutes left in the period. The Red Wolves were held scoreless for five-plus minutes during the run and had eight turnovers.

The Mountaineers had a decisive advantage on the boards as well throughout the night and finished with 51 rebounds, while the Red Wolves had 35.

“We had a really good first quarter and competed really well, but once we got to the second quarter, just as we did the other night, we just got man handled on the boards and that’s where everything starts,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “That’s where everything really starts and we just don’t have a tough mentality right know and when you start getting beat on the boards you start to see heads drop and that’s something we’ve got to correct.”

Taylor helped A-State hang close in the opening half thanks to 12 points, including six straight points during the second quarter. She accounted for six of the Red Wolves’ nine fast break points in the opening periods, but A-State could not find a way to pull away.

The half featured 12 lead changes and nine ties, but the turning came near the end of the half when Appalachian State went on an 11-0 run to take a 40-31 lead. Arkansas State was held scoreless for over five-minutes during the run, until Taylor hit a floater as the clock expired to send the Red Wolves into the break trailing by seven.

A-State shot the ball well in the opening quarter and converted on 53 percent of its attempts, but the Red Wolves slowly began to fall off after that and finished the night shooting just 30.4 percent from the floor.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Jan. 7, with a Noon road game against Coastal Carolina.