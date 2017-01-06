MBASK: Balanced Lyon Attack Sinks HLGU, 71-53

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense was the recipe for a Lyon College blowout Thursday night, as four Scots scored in double figures and the Lyon defense turned 20 Hannibal-LaGrange University turnovers into 25 points on the offensive end in an easy 71-53 American Midwest Conference victory here in James C. Becknell Gymnasium.

Joe Burt and Braden Wendel paced the Lyon offense with 13 points apiece, while Wendel added six rebounds and Burt picked up three steals. The Scots won their fourth game in their last five tries and improved their all-time record against HLGU to 7-2. It was the fourth straight Lyon win over the Trojans at home and fourth consecutive win in the series overall.

Justas Narusas added 12 points to the attack, while picking up three rebounds, Tyler Robinson chipped in 10 points and five boards and Brock Widders scored six points, nabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded three steals.

WHERE THEY STAND

Lyon (8-7) went over the .500 mark on the season and inched up one spot to seventh place in the AMC standings. The Scots (3-5 AMC) are tied with Missouri Baptist University (9-7, 3-5 AMC), as the pair sits five games out of first place and two games behind Freed-Hardeman University (9-6, 5-3 AMC). No. 6-ranked Columbia College (15-1, 8-0 AMC) continues to lead the league chase by 1.5 games over 19th-ranked William Woods University (12-4, 7-2 AMC) and two games over Central Baptist College (10-3, 6-2 AMC).

In other conference action on Thursday, Missouri Baptist topped St. Louis College of Pharmacy, 99-65; Columbia bumped Freed-Hardeman, 93-78; Park clipped Harris-Stowe, 73-71; and William Woods stopped Williams Baptist, 82-63.

BY THE NUMBERS

.667 – Lyon connected on 4-of-6 from three-point territory in the first half to go along with 52.2% (12-of-23) from the field to build a 33-20 lead at the break. The Scots connected on 7-of-12 (58.3%) from beyond the three-point arc for the contest. HLGU was limited to just 8-of-21 (38.1%) from three-point land.

.512 – The Scots took care of the basketball, pounding the ball into the paint and finishing with a 26-18 advantage in points in the lane. Lyon connected on 21-of-41 (51.2%) from the field, while the Trojans managed just 18-of-45 (40%).

16 – Lyon turned the ball over 16 times, but HLGU could muster only 12 points from the mistakes. The Trojans turned the ball over 20 times and Lyon cashed those in for 25 points.

21 – The Scots held Hannibal-LaGrange to just 21 rebounds in the game, including 18 defensive boards. Lyon posted 30 rebounds and 26 defensively.

12 – Demetrius Early paced the Trojans in scoring with 12 points, but he was the only HLGU player who scored in double figures. De’Shawn Terrell added eight points.

GAME FLOW

Lyon came out of the starting gates strong, scoring 15 of the first 19 points of the game to build the 11-point lead with 9:43 remaining in the first half.

After a Hannibal-LaGrange three-pointer, the Scots went on an 11-2 run to break out to their largest lead of the half – 17 points – with 6:49 remaining before the break.

HLGU trimmed its deficit to nine points with 15:53 remaining, but the Scots got hot again, rolling off 15 straight points over a span of 5:58 to break out to their largest advantage, 50-26, with 9:55 on the clock.

Lyon held another 24-point lead, 55-31, with 7:24 remaining and then coasted from there.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots will now hit the road for five straight contests - their longest road trip of the season – beginning next Thursday when they visit Lindenwood University-Belleville (Ill.) for a 7:30 p.m. contest.