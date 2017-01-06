Truck slides over hill, hits cars and sand trucks stuck in ditch

Jonesboro road crews are reporting a "mess" at Woodsprings Road and Duckswater Street.

According to Craighead County E-911, a truck slid into cars and sand trucks stuck in a ditch.

Additional sand trucks can't get in to help.

Jonesboro Police tells Region 8 News they are opening Harrisburg Road at Windover.

The area around the intersection was closed after more than 15 accidents and slide-offs were reported Friday morning.

Jonesboro Police remains in an "Emergency Weather Protocol," meaning they will not respond to accidents unless there is an injury.

Police say to pull off on the side of the road, trade insurance information, and then call your insurance company to make them aware.

The Craighead County E-911 Center reported over 86 accident calls in the past few hours.

Emergency crews are also working accidents and slide-offs at;

Wood street & Neely RD - car off wrecker and crashes into fence

Alexander and Southwest Drive

1001 South Caraway Road, roadway blocked

School Street and Whitten Creek - car in ditch

Parker Road and Caraway

Griffin and Nettleton

County Road 928 & County Road 905

Neely Rd and Wood St

East Nettleton and South Main

Duckswater St & Minx

Lawson Rd and Stadium

County Road 772 and highway 351

Highway 49 and County line

E. Nettleton and South Caraway

Highway 63 and Southwest Drive

4701 E Nettleton

5101 Harrisburg Road

Harrisburg and Windover (Closed)

County Road 780 and Highway 351

If you can avoid being on the roads, please do so.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android