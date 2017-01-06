Fire department responding to fire in snowy conditions

The Newark Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire and firefighters are working in snowy conditions to put out the flames.

According to Tony Younger, deputy coordinator for the Independence County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was reported at a home at 320 East 10th Street.

Younger said the family living in the home called first responders.

Crews are on the scene now.

