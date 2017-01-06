Police respond to 4 stuck semis

Police are on the scene of multiple crashes in Jonesboro and several cars are stuck in ditches. Police have reported 4 semi trucks are stuck on the hill at Southwest Drive and Kellers Chapel Road.

Jeff Presley, director of Craighead County Jonesboro E911, said sand trucks have been dispatched to the area in an attempt to provide more traction to traffic.

Jonesboro police are still in "Emergency Weather Protocol", meaning they will only respond to an accident if there is an injury.

Click here for the latest on Jonesboro road issues.

