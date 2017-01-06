Winter weather creates more work for wreckers

Winter weather across Region 8 made for more work for wreckers on Friday.

According to Rick Mashburn, owner of Wreck Doctor, wreckers were responding to accidents on a rotation.

“Normally for the rotation you get one every two or three days,” said Mashburn. “We had four this morning.”

Mashburn said drivers should be aware of black ice because this often causes unexpected, but avoidable crashes.

According to Mashburn, the severity of the weather was unexpected by many wreckers in the area.

“Normally we put snow chains on them, but this one kind of snuck up on us,” said Mashburn. “Everybody was just out, without their chains.”

He said when roads are this slick even wreckers can get stuck.

“I went out to Harrisburg and Windover this morning, and I was stuck, more wreckers and the police were stuck,” said Mashburn. “We had a mess; we get stuck too.”

Mashburn says wreckers get stuck in weather like this more often than the public may think.

He says he simply pulls his vehicle out and continues doing his job.

According to Mashburn drivers should use well-traveled roads whenever possible during winter weather.

